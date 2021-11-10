Director James Gunn announced that the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally begun, a film that Marvel Studios will premiere in theaters in 2023

A new adventure begins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the return of the craziest heroes in the galaxy, who will arrive in a third film in May 2023, so director James Gunn has started filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. . 3.

Through his official twitter account, director James Gunn announced that the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially started, a tape that is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting # gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

“It has been a strange, long and sometimes challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment happier. Back on set with my Guardians family on the first day of filming.“

The third part of the Guardians saga was the only film that was not modified on its release date by Marvel Studios.

New members join the Guardians family

In addition to the cast known since 2014, the ranks of Guardians of the Galaxy will be joined by Will Poulter, who is chosen to play Adam Warlock.

Another actor who also makes it to the third part of Guardians is actor Chukwudi Iwuji, who coincided with Gunn in his most recent work in the Distinguished Competition, the television series Peacemaker.

Chuk has indeed joined the cast. After working with him on #Peacemaker I wasn’t about to let go of one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with – so I gave him the role most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted. #TalentAboveAllElse https://t.co/ar2vYqRt5u – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

“Chuk has joined the cast. After working with him on #Peacemaker I wasn’t about to let go of one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, so I gave him the role that most big name Hollywood actors wanted.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature a cast consisting of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, David Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as voiced by Rocket Racoon, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Under the direction of James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

