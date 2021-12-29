We like bright and livable houses. And today, we are going to see one of these houses. Located in the center of Girona, this spectacular home has been decorated with the Indiann collection by Kave Home, a selection of sustainable solid wood furniture that has a brushed finish and a textured anthracite color and with shades and veins that make each piece unique.

Two in one: Store and decorate





Having storage space at home is a challenge, and in this house, the Indiann shelf (849 euros) and the Indiann sideboard (799 euros) stand out. Ideal pieces of furniture to keep everything in order, and that add a creative touch to the space, and that can be decorated with pieces of ceramics, plants, vases and canvases.









An extendable dining table





For people who like to gather people at home, but at the same time, we like to optimize space, extendable tables are essential pieces. Inside this house, the Indiann table has an elegant design as it is made of solid wood and has black steel legs. And it is ideal to gather up to 8 people. Its price? 764 euros.





Sustainability in every corner





In the reading and kitchen area, the focus is on the Doriane armchair (289 euros), a handcrafted armchair with sophisticated airs made of solid elm wood with a black lacquer finish, hand-woven rattan and a seat with a linen-effect upholstery. water repellent.





And don’t tell us that this stool has no charm. Like the armchair we just saw, it is made of solid elm wood with a black lacquer finish, a rattan backrest, and a fabric seat. It costs 219 euros.

