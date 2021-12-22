Aquara is a very well known manufacturer in the sector of the connected home, with a growing catalog of devices that they now plan to expand with the announcement of a new range of products for our smart homes.

Among these new teams we find smart locks, lights, thermostats, and even smart containers to feed our pet. There is no planned date for the arrival of these products yet, but some of them are already available in China.

Light Art Skylight H1





The company introduces a new light panel, imitating the way we see the sky through the window. It is a rectangular panel with full-scale LEDs that simulate blue light from the sky. There is not much information about it yet, although Homekit News assures that it should be compatible with HomeKit, the Apple standard.

We still have to find out if it ends up reaching the international market, since if so, we would get a very interesting way to control the lighting in our home.

Aqara A100 Smart Lock





It is not the first time that we have seen a smart lock from this manufacturer, and the A100 Smart Lock is the last of them. Its characteristics are similar to some of its previous models, although This new lock will also be compatible with Apple’s HomeKit standard.

Although the A100 Smart Lock includes all the benefits of its previous products, such as keyboard, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, NFC, and others, this new model will also be compatible with the Apple ecosystem. Thus, users with an iPhone or Apple Watch will be able to open the door with the key stored in the digital wallet of these devices, all thanks to Apple HomeKey.

This lock is already in Asian territory, but its international version will soon reach our lands.

Aqara Thermostat Panel S3





Aqara updates its line of smart thermostats with its Thermostat Panel S3. This is the first Aqara panel to dedicate itself exclusively to temperature controlSince their previous products such as the S1 Scene Panel or the MagicPad S1, they were switches and hubs respectively.

This new thermostat includes a panel to control the temperature of the home through certain sources, and the necessary connectivity to do so.

Pet Feeder C1





The maintenance of our home is not one of the only objectives of the connected home, and it is that there are also solutions for the care and needs of our pets, which also deserve respect in our home. Aqara automates the feeding process of our pet with the Pet Feeder C1.

This system provides food to our dog or cat under times that we can modify at will. The device uses Zigbee 3.0 as a connection protocol, and we can feed our pet without worrying about leaving the house.

Tower Drying Rack H1





One of the most useful devices to have in our bathroom are electric towel racks, which are responsible for drying our towels by means of heat. Aqara also has solutions in this regard, now with its Tower Drying Rack H1.

This smart towel rail has a temperature range of 45 to 65 degrees Celsius, and uses the Zigbee 3.0 protocol. The device also has an LED panel to control the temperature.

Price and availability

While there are not many details about the availability and pricing of all these products yet, it is very likely that we will see many of them throughout 2022 in the international market, thus learning about Aqara’s plans to expand its technology in the connected home.

Via | Homekit News