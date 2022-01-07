Light and easy recipes on the weekly menu for January 10

After weeks of copious lunches and dinners we return to the routine and pull light and easy recipes to compensate for the excesses committed. If among your purposes for 2022 is to eat better and homemade, with our proposals today we help you get off on the right foot.

A weekly menu delicious to take care of our mountain bodies and also our souls. Comforting, guilt-free dishes to feel good about. We leave you many suggestions so that you can use them to taste and adapt to your calendars and agendas.

Monday

Meal: zucchini noodle wok with vegetables and buns filled with cheese and scrambled egg.

zucchini noodle wok with vegetables and buns filled with cheese and scrambled egg. Dinner: fennel salad, Rocha pear and goat cheese

{“videoId”: “x7zjl7y”, “autoplay”: true, “title”: “How to make chicken yakitori”}

Tuesday

Meal: white rice and chicken with cream and mushrooms

white rice and chicken with cream and mushrooms Dinner: sauteed green asparagus and shiitakes with smoked cod and miso

Wednesday

Meal: homemade chicken soup and baked salmon

homemade chicken soup and baked salmon Dinner: Catalonian spinach

Catalonian spinach

Thursday

Meal: zucchini spirals with sesame and rabbit vinaigrette with garlic

zucchini spirals with sesame and rabbit vinaigrette with garlic Dinner: guacamole, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese toast

Friday

Meal: Brussels sprouts baked with coconut and cod in piquillo pepper sauce

Brussels sprouts baked with coconut and cod in piquillo pepper sauce Dinner: aubergines stuffed with spinach and tuna

Saturday

Meal: bouillabaisse or boullabeise soup and duck breast with vegetables and orange sauce

bouillabaisse or boullabeise soup and duck breast with vegetables and orange sauce Dinner: Scrambled eggs with eels, asparagus and mushrooms

Sliced ​​hake in the microwave

Sunday

Meal: creamy rice with red onion, chestnuts and parmesan and microwave hake

creamy rice with red onion, chestnuts and parmesan and microwave hake Dinner: Crecy carrot cream

Appetizers and snacks

Grilled goat cheese and quince jelly toasts Tuna, tomato and egg dumplings Mussels with marinara sauce

Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats

Simple roscón pudding

Japanese flan with Castella sponge cake

Carrot, hazelnut and almond cake

Light cheesecake

Creamy banana ice cream

