Light and easy recipes on the weekly menu for January 10

After weeks of copious lunches and dinners we return to the routine and pull light and easy recipes to compensate for the excesses committed. If among your purposes for 2022 is to eat better and homemade, with our proposals today we help you get off on the right foot.
A weekly menu delicious to take care of our mountain bodies and also our souls. Comforting, guilt-free dishes to feel good about. We leave you many suggestions so that you can use them to taste and adapt to your calendars and agendas.
Monday
- Meal: zucchini noodle wok with vegetables and buns filled with cheese and scrambled egg.
- Dinner: fennel salad, Rocha pear and goat cheese
Tuesday
- Meal: white rice and chicken with cream and mushrooms
- Dinner: sauteed green asparagus and shiitakes with smoked cod and miso
Wednesday
- Meal: homemade chicken soup and baked salmon
- Dinner: Catalonian spinach
Thursday
- Meal: zucchini spirals with sesame and rabbit vinaigrette with garlic
- Dinner: guacamole, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese toast
Friday
- Meal: Brussels sprouts baked with coconut and cod in piquillo pepper sauce
- Dinner: aubergines stuffed with spinach and tuna
Saturday
- Meal: bouillabaisse or boullabeise soup and duck breast with vegetables and orange sauce
- Dinner: Scrambled eggs with eels, asparagus and mushrooms
Sunday
- Meal: creamy rice with red onion, chestnuts and parmesan and microwave hake
- Dinner: Crecy carrot cream
Appetizers and snacks
- Grilled goat cheese and quince jelly toasts
- Tuna, tomato and egg dumplings
- Mussels with marinara sauce
Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats
- Simple roscón pudding
- Japanese flan with Castella sponge cake
- Carrot, hazelnut and almond cake
- Light cheesecake
- Creamy banana ice cream
Directly to the Paladar | Healthy recipes, but loaded with flavor, on the weekly menu for January 3
Directly to the Paladar | Light recipes and use of Christmas leftovers on the weekly menu for December 27
–
The news
Light and easy recipes on the weekly menu for January 10
was originally published in
Direct to the Palate
by Carmen Tía Alia.