With the aim of preventing and containing risks to the health of footballers. The National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery of the Federal Ministry of Health certified 74 sports physicians in the management of concussions.

Where did it take place?

The certification course in the Concussion Protocol, for doctors of all categories of the LIGA BBVA MX. It was held in the Auditorium of the “Manuel Velasco” National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery.

The course was attended by 74 doctors from the different teams of Liga MX, Expansión MX, Liga MX Femenil and National Teams.

The goal of having physicians in the management of concussions

The goal of the sports authorities is to have a specialist doctor in each of the matches. Which will be in charge of evaluating and communicating to the medical teams of the teams if there is a concussion or suspicion of it. Which would lead to the substitution or not of the player on the field.

Dr. Ángel Arauz, general director of the INNN, was in charge of welcoming the course. Highlighting the will of the LIGA BBVA MX to disseminate the knowledge and prevention of neurological research.

“For us it is very important that this knowledge of neurosciences can be disseminated, have collaborations like the ones we have today with Liga MX. I hope this is the beginning of many profitable sessions that result in fewer injuries, complications and neurological sequelae in soccer players ”, commented Dr. Arauz.

The certificate developers

For his part, Víctor Guevara, General Director of Operations, Competitions and Development of Liga MX, thanked Mikel Arriola, Executive President of Liga MX. The support, advice and provision of the Institute of the Ministry of Health in the preparation of the Protocol.

As well as Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Soccer Federation and Boris Ferrer, Director of the National Training System. To develop the document and certification course in favor of the health of soccer players.

The course program consisted of eight lectures:

Head injury (Dr. Alonso Gutiérrez) Development of algorithms focused on head trauma on court (Dr. Gerardo Chavira) Updating of concepts and definitions related to head trauma (Dr. Andrés Mercado) Neuropsychological tests (Dra. Yaneth Rodríguez) Sequelae of head trauma (Dr. Gerardo Chavira) Warning signs after a head injury (Dr. Andrés Mercado) Care of severe acute complications after a head injury (Dr. Juan Pablo Calderón) Monitoring and reincorporation to sports activity (Dr. Juan Pablo Calderón)

It will come into force from the 2021-2022 season

In addition to a head injury video workshop, as an exercise to evaluate scenarios of the Concussion Protocol that will enter into force from the 2021-2022 season.

* Both at the beginning and at the end of the course, the attending physicians were subjected to an evaluation to accredit their certificate of the course taught.

