In the counterattack, at 78, Furch went over the small area to finish directly into the open goal, but his shot hit the right post.

At 82, Corozo tried again with a header, but the shot was deflected by Dinenno who had a nose bleed from a blow with Santamaría’s elbow. The referee evaluated this play in the VAR, but chose not to score a penalty.

Atlas returns to have a final at home, a fact that he has not had in 22 years.

In compensation, the drama and controversy did not cease. In search of the winning goal, the scorer of the only goal, Dinenno launched to connect from a Chilean in the area, the movement did not hit the ball, but it did hit the face of defender Jesús Angulo who fell and was out of his mind for a couple of minutes; The referee gave the Puma striker a red card at 90 + 3.

Diego Cocca’s Atlas endured until the last minutes and secured a long-awaited pass to the final, a horizon that he had not known since the Summer-1999 tournament; now Diego Cocca’s squad will seek the league title they have not won since the 1950-51 season.

Last Saturday, León became the first finalist after beating the Tigres 2-1 with a double by the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena on the field of the López Mateos titan in the Guanajuato metropolis.

The global score for that tie was 3-3 and ‘La Fiera’ advanced, as did Atlas, given its best position in the table position in the regular phase (third against fourth).

