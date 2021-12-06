In the counterattack, at 78, Furch went over the small area to finish directly into the open goal, but his shot hit the right post.

At 82, Corozo tried again with a header, but the shot was deflected by Dinenno who had a nose bleed from a blow with Santamaría’s elbow. The referee evaluated this play in the VAR, but chose not to score a penalty.

Atlas returns to have a final at home, a fact that he has not had in 22 years.

(Refugio Ruiz / Getty Images)



In compensation, the drama and controversy did not cease. In search of the winning goal, the scorer of the only goal, Dinenno launched to connect from a Chilean in the area, the movement did not hit the ball, but it did hit the face of defender Jesús Angulo who fell and was out of his mind for a couple of minutes; The referee gave the Puma striker a red card at 90 + 3.

Diego Cocca’s Atlas endured until the last minutes and secured a long-awaited pass to the final, a horizon that he had not known since the Summer-1999 tournament; now Diego Cocca’s squad will seek the league title they have not won since the 1950-51 season.

Last Saturday, León became the first finalist after beating the Tigres 2-1 with a double by the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena on the field of the López Mateos titan in the Guanajuato metropolis.

The global score for that tie was 3-3 and ‘La Fiera’ advanced, as did Atlas, given its best position in the table position in the regular phase (third against fourth).