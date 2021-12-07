You may have heard of Life360 on occasion or have even used the platform. In the latter case it is perhaps in which you have to be a bit more concerned, because now it has been known that after recently buying Tile, the company has sold the location data of its users.

For those who do not know it, Life360 is a family location service which is presented as one of the alternatives to other applications on the market. A tool that has an application for Android and iOS and allows us to see the location of our friends and family, and communicate with them with messages.

When something is free, you know who the product is

As they count on XDADevelopers, Life360 recently bought Tile, the company behind the Bluetooth tracking devices of the same name. Devices that are now in the pillory, as former Life360 workers, as well as two people who worked at Cuebiq and X-Mode, stated that the data collected by Life360 is sold to third parties.

According to The Markup, one of Life360’s clients is Safegraph, a company that Google recently blocked from being used by Android applications. It is one of the companies that Life360 supposedly sells your data to. Blocked by Google, Safegraph “provides” location data for around 40% of the population state of the United States According to the statements of former employees, up to a total of twelve companies were able to receive the Life360 data.

In fact, according to a former Cuebiq employee, “Marketing campaigns at Cuebiq would be much less effective without Life360’s constant flow of location data.” Among the companies to which it sells or has sold its user data are X-Mode, Arity, SafeGraph and Cuebiq.

Speaking to The Markup, Life360 CEO Chris Hulls stated that for them “data is an important part of our business model that allows us to have the main services of Life360 for free “:

“We view data as an important part of our business model that enables us to keep basic Life360 services free for most of our users, including features that have improved driver safety and saved many lives.”

Life360 recognizes, as collected on the website related to the Privacy Policy, that it sells its users’ data:

“We may share your personal information, including your precise location data, data from driving sensors, unique identifiers or AD IDs and other data with our partners, such as Cuebiq and its partners, for their business and marketing purposes, including, but not limited to, to inform and improve personalized advertising, attribution, analysis, or research. These third-party partners may use this information in accordance with their own privacy policies. “

The problem is that this data does not seem to be too anonymous if we stick to the statements of a former X-Mode engineer who has stated that “the raw location data that the company received from Life360 was among the most valuable X-Mode offerings due to the large volume and accuracy of the data” .

According to The Markup, Life360 made $ 16 million selling data in 2020 (compared to $ 693,000 in 2016), about 20% of its total turnover. And an additional $ 6 million from a partnership with Arity. That is, adding both amounts is almost a third of total income.

Life360 has promised not to sell data from Tile devices, once the Tile acquisition closes sometime in 2022. The problem is that looking at the background, it is not something that is reassuring, to think about how far the trade can go with our data.

More information | The Markup