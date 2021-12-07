Tile has been offering products to locate those objects that we have lost for years. They were recently acquired by Life360, and things are not looking very good in terms of the privacy of its users. And it is that according to an article in The Markup, the company would be selling the location data of its users to other companies.

Tile devices are a series of products that use Bluetooth technology to locate any object that we have lost. We can use these with keys, a wallet, and it is even useful for animals and children. Now that this firm has been acquired by Life360, it may be a good time not to use these devices again.

The company sells accurate information to dozens of other companies

According to The Markup, the company’s own privacy policy emphasizes that Life360 sells user data to other companies. However, the medium not only highlights this information, but also ensures that this company could be the largest company in the entire industry to sell information related to the location of users.

That Life360 has this reputation is due to the high volume and accuracy of its user data. The medium The Markup has been able to contact two former employees of this company, along with previous employees of other firms such as Cuebiq and X-Mode. One of Cuebiq’s former employees states that “the company would not be as effective in its marketing campaigns without the data provided by Life360“.

It is estimated that this company would be selling your data to dozens of other companies. As mentioned in the article by The Markup, one of them is Safegraph, which was blocked by Google to be used in Android applications. Safegraph offered data on approximately 40% of the United States population, information acquired by the state of Illinois for use in its Department of Transportation.

According to these two former Life360 employees, the data sold is anonymized, which means that all identifiable information is removed. However, from The Markup they assure that the company does not work to prevent this data from being tracked by other people.

Life360, an app that serves as a source to collect this data





Life360 has a very popular application to locate family and friends through our mobile device. This app is used by more than 33 million people around the world, a great source of information for the company. Chris Hulls, CEO of Life360, comments the following in an email to The Markup:

We have no means to confirm or deny the accuracy. We see data as an important part of our business model that allows us to keep Life360 services free for most users, including features that have improved driver safety and saved many lives. “

As stressed from The Markup, the company earned $ 16 million in 2020 from the sale of its data alone, meaning 20% ​​of their income in that year.

The company points to some cases where the information collected has helped the government on multiple occasions, including the military. Justin Sherman, a cybersecurity expert at Duke University School of Law, states in the interview with The Markup that, although they have helped on certain occasions, “they will not talk about other cases where the sale of this data is potentially harmful“.

