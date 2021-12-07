Last month, Life360 paid $ 205 million for Tile. The buyer was hardly known to the general public, although has a popular family locator service. The problem is the use it makes of its users’ data, which it sells to data brokers.

Life360 sells the precise location data of its users

Life360, a popular family safety app used by 33 million people around the world, is marketed as a great way for parents to track their children’s movements using their phones. The Markup has found, however, that the app sells data from nearby children and families to about a dozen data brokers who sell data to anyone who wants to buy it.

The Markup is an NGO that investigates the use made of technology in society. Now you have published a report outlining how Life360 data management and sales works. Among the companies to which it sells or has sold its user data are X-Mode, Arity, SafeGraph and Cuebiq. All of them “provide data and information based on that data to other agents of the industry”, mainly those who traffic with “targeted” advertisements.

For Tile users, it’s going to be hard to believe that Life360 has no plans for your data

The CEO of Life360, Chris Hulls, indicated to the NGO that for them “data is an important part of our business model that allows us to have the main services of Life360 for free.” Life360 ensures that data is anonymized before selling them. But according to two former employees, the movement history can be reconstructed on an individual level.

Hulls assured The Markup that Life360 has no plans to sell the data collected by Tile devices.

Life360 and Tile privacy





Tile collects location data exclusively to provide an accurate location. We do not share data unless you ask us to and we do not sell this data or use it for advertising.

Until now, Tile’s privacy policy was pretty clear on this point. A user could be sure that Tile would not sell or trade with your data. Now, following the sale to Life360 still to be confirmed in early 2022, things could change.

According to The Markup, Life360 made $ 16 million selling data in 2020, about 20% of its total turnover. And others $ 6 million additional from an alliance with Arity. That is, adding both amounts is almost a third of total income.





It is becoming increasingly difficult to trust our data for the services of small companies with good intentions, because at any time they can be acquired

Tile has had some run-ins with Apple in recent years. Tile went so far as to accuse Apple of monopolistic practices with iOS 13, on the eve of the launch of its AirTag. Its CEO came to welcome the AirTag in May of this year and, at the same time, again accused it of monopoly. A striking accusation, since Apple has the doors open to third parties in its Search network.

Life360 assures that it seeks to complement its family locating business with pets and objects. Tile also has about 50 agreements to put your technology in dog collars, laptops and headphones. But it is difficult to believe that those 205 million dollars invested in the sale will be recovered by selling beacons.