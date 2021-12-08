Desirée Vila fractured her tibia on February 26, 2015 during training for the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships and this injury changed her life. Medical negligence caused her to lose her right leg, truncating her career as a gymnast. Despite this, he returned to sports activity becoming paralympic athlete and has the Spain’s record for long jump and 100 meters.

The Galician is an example of reinvention. She went from wondering if they would want her without a leg to being sure of herself, dedicating herself to raising awareness in society and even giving talks. Her new life has made her a benchmark getting to star in campaigns such as the last of the footwear firm Merkal. A beautiful spot with the intention of breaking down barriers.

On the occasion of its launch and thanks to the firm, we spoke with her from the Blume residence in Madrid, where she lives to train at the High Performance Center and studies International Relations. The athlete tells us, with the vitality and good vibes that characterizes her, how she overcame her fears, why she considers that sport should be a right, how she experiences her presence on social networks and her relationship with fashion.

Currently she has just returned to training after postponing a heart operation due to suffering from heart disease since childhood and is preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

