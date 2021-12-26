Well yes, friends, it was very recently that the acclaimed title was put on sale, but thanks to the friends of xtralife you can get Life is Strange: True Colors for Xbox at an incredible price that you will find below. In Life is Strange: True Colors we will live the story of Alex, who after the supposedly accidental death of his brother, must learn to control his powers to discover the truth and the dark secrets that are hidden in a small town.

Analysis of Life is Strange: True Colors for Xbox Series X

Throughout the adventure we will have the freedom to explore the mysterious town and interact with its different and diverse inhabitants, making different and difficult decisions that will mark your future. Plus, you’ll be able to choose from 24 outfits in Alex’s wardrobe.

Take advantage of this offer and get Life is Strange: True Colors for Xbox for only 32.95 euros.