SQUARE ENIX Ltd. today announced that Life is Strange: True Colors will arrive digitally on Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2021.

The version of Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch has been developed specifically for this console. The development team is committed to creating the best possible storytelling experience by optimizing graphics and performance. This has involved a large number of technical changes in the game, such as the reworking of all the character models, environmental objects and foliage, as well as the complete reconstruction of the lighting engine.

“We are very excited to finally bring a Life is Strange game to Nintendo Switch and allow people to enjoy Life is Strange: True Colors at home or on the go,” said Jon Brooke, co-director of the studio at Square Enix External Studios. . “As this is the most advanced title in the series, it has been extremely important for us to maintain a very high level of visual quality, performance and optimization when moving the game to a new platform. We are very pleased with how the Nintendo Switch version turned out and we are looking forward to expanding our great community of players with this release. “

When his brother dies in a freak accident, Alex must learn to control his supernatural power of empathy to uncover the secrets that keep him from knowing the truth. Alex’s adventure, his power and his future are in the hands of the players.

Life is Strange: True Colors will be available on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch from December 7, 2021 and will be available in physical format from February 25, 2022. It is also available on PlayStation 5®, PlayStation 4®, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC Steam, GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia.

Share it with your friends