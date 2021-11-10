The story of the Pinocchio doll who dreams of becoming a real child is probably one of the best known in history, and much of this success is due to the famous Walt Disney adaptation. A title called Lies of P was introduced several months ago, and its plot and atmosphere will be formed by a reinterpretation of the story of Pinocchio that we already know, But this time with a much, much darker twist.

Lies of P it is a work of Round8 Studio. Title Drink directly from the Souls titles developed by FromSoftware, with a storyline based on context and setting, rather than being a more traditionally guided story. In Lies of P we will take control of Pinocchio, who we will see wake up in an abandoned station of Krat, at which time we will realize that said city has been taken over by madness and violence. Title takes Belle Époque tints and paints them with darker, more fanciful colors, so the aesthetics of the game, the weapons, the environment and the city of Krat will be quite inspired by this historical period.

Secondly, The first Lies of P gameplay has already been revealed. Despite being a trailer «teaser«, The game offers us an overwhelming graphic section, although it is currently a pre-alpha version. In Lies of P, Pinocchio will be able to block attacks, as well as fight with a wide range of weapons, which are grouped between light and heavy styles.

Lies of P is being developed for PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. There is no exact release date, although its developers they aim to launch it sometime in 2023. Lies of P seems to come up with a proposal quite similar to that of Bloodborne, with a rather stylized, fantastic and surreal artistic aspect. Actually, Lies of P looks pretty good.