The German company has several initiatives that can save 100 tons of paper a year, in addition to promising to be more sustainable for the environment with the reform of their tickets.

Every time we buy, without realizing it, they bring us a huge list of paper where they specify which products you take, how much they are worth and how much we have paid for them.

This is commonly called a ticket. And it is something so internalized that many times we do not even realize that we have taken it after finishing the purchase.

It depends on the supermarket, but some of these tickets can measure up to half a meter and carry another 4 more papers with them of promotions, offers and other unnecessary paperwork. All this with the Amazon dying.

And in this field is LIDL, a German supermarket of reference in environmental issues (with huge discounts for Black Friday), and that has now decided to go a step further with regard to this issue of the ticket.

As announced today, will offer users of its Lidl Plus app throughout Spain the possibility of not printing the ticket at the cash register and exclusively have the digital version as a purchase guarantee.

The company also you have decreased the length of your physical purchase receipts by about 9 centimeters, so the tickets that are taken out per day will represent a saving compared to the previous ones.

And, in parallel, Lidl is testing in some of its stores in the Balearic Islands a new ecological purchase receipt, which comes without chemicals harmful to the environment, it is easier to recycle and its origin is responsible.

With all these measures, the German supermarket expects save more than 100,000 kilos of paper a year in total, adding all its stores throughout the world.

As they explain from the company, the objective continues to be to comply with the Paris Agreement. By the way, it looks like they could buy Supercor.