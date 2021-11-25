Lidl, the German supermarket chain, often surprises us with its household items that combine design, functionality and very low prices. Today, we set our deco radar on a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner that costs less than 35 euros.

This handheld and floor vacuum cleaner is very functional as it can be used both to vacuum the floor, to pick up crumbs or to clean the sofa. The vacuum cleaner has a 600w power, and uses bagless cyclonic technology.





An important detail to avoid having to buy bag refills when they run out, or even not being able to find them because they have been discontinued. The 600 ml dust container is very easy to empty, as it empties at the push of a button. the telescopic tube of the vacuum cleaner is extendable between approx. 40 and 64 cm.





The floor brush is suitable for both carpet and flooring or tile. And to change from the floor option to the handheld option, the suction tube (it is extendable between 40 and 60 cm), is quickly and easily disassembled to go from the floor option to the handheld option.





This vacuum cleaner also has a 2-in-1 slot nozzle that will allow you to access difficult-to-clean areas. And it has a price of 34.99 euros.

