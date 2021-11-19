This Lidl product is so successful that it is apparently out of stock in all Lidl stores in Spain, although it looks like it will be replenished in the next few hours.

It is convenient that we begin to do all our Christmas shopping with some advance, because it is likely that by the end of the year many of the shelves of your favorite supermarkets or electronics stores will be empty.

And in general supermarkets like Mercadona o Lidl usually use up practically, in just a few days, many of its star products, which are followed by its faithful who do not hesitate to empty the terminals as soon as they locate them.

And one of the star products that is literally taking Lidl by storm is your vegan cheese proposal, a product that seems to have delighted consumers and that has caused it to run out within hours of being replenished at the terminals.

@lidlespanaAC I have been to the nearest Lidl and I did not find the sliced ​​vegan cheese, was it a coincidence or is it that it is no longer sold? – Cristian 🇮🇨 (@elcanariopicon) August 24, 2021

It is a product made with ingredients such as water, modified potato starch, coconut oil and modified corn starch among others, and it seems that it has managed to dazzle many users.

But unfortunately the product is totally out of stock, and this has been confirmed by Lidl when responding to a multitude of customers who were concerned about it. Lidl Spain has communicated that “you may not find it because it is out of stock on time due to high demand”.

Hello @animinimal! You may not find it because it has been sold out on time due to high demand. We advise you to ask your Lidl store for them to inform you. Greetings! – Lidl Spain (@lidlespana) November 18, 2021

And it is that although some users have speculated that Lidl had withdrawn vegan cheese from its shelves, it is not exactly like that, but it is totally exhausted.

We recommend that if you are looking for this product, ask your trusted restocker at the supermarket to inform you when it will be available.