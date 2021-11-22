Liam Lawson has been one of the great protagonists of the 2021 DTM season. Despite landing in the series in the shadow of Alex Albon in the Red Bull project alongside AF Corse, the young New Zealand driver quickly proved that he was not in the touring championship. In fact, Lawson achieved first win of the DTM GT3 era at Monza, made a double podium at Lausitzring and was again among the best at Zolder. The double win at the Red Bull Ring put him on the road to the title, a success he would have achieved with four more podiums if not for the shameful end the series had at Norisring.

The youngest winner of a DTM race ended up disenchanted with the championship by how the fight for the title was resolved, ensuring that he would not repeat in 2022. All in all, Liam Lawson it is fair and values ​​the positive that it has found in the contest: «The DTM offers very good things. Racing, being able to run so close wheel to wheel against rivals. Being able to race that close is so much more fun for us as drivers. That is something that cannot be done in single-seaters, as there is more risk of damaging the car. In single-seaters you are not able to follow an opponent so closely. Running side by side is what I liked the most about the DTM».

Maximilian Götz: «It has taken me a long time to assimilate that I am a DTM champion» Read news

By way of review, Lawson has pointed out: “We were really in a late position in the championship and we had a magical weekend at the Red Bull Ring. I had a couple of great races, but it was the highlight of the season. It was great to get those wins as it put us back in the fight for the championship. We work very hard to win And I think that for that work we deserved to win the championship. It wasn’t the end we could all hope for, but I think It was not the resolution of the title that none of the DTM fans would have wanted».