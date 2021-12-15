Moving the TV from one place to another is not always a very good idea, especially considering that they are fragile and large devices. Fortunately, LG has the solution for those who need a television to take it to any room in the home. The company has announced the StanbyME a curious 27 ” Portable Smart TV inches that includes a battery to be able to use it anywhere, as well as very interesting extra functions.

The LG StanbyME comes together with a base that allows you to place the TV in different positions and in any room in the house. You can tilt it, flip it upright, or even remove it from the stand to use it as a tablet. The panel, which is 27 inches, is also tactile, so the user can navigate through the different applications of WebOS, LG’s operating system for televisions.

The Smart TV has a 3 hour battery video playback, so it can be taken to the garden or anywhere else to, for example, watch a movie or a series. In any case, the TV can also be plugged in if it is docked to its base.

LG has also incorporated some additional features to enhance the experience with this portable television. One of these functions is Mobile Screen Mirroring. This feature, available for those Android or iOS mobiles with NFC, allows share smartphone content on TV. The LG StanbyME TV also has an HDMI and a USB port to connect a laptop or PC and use the screen as an external monitor. The details about the capacity of your speakers or the resolution of the screen are anyone’s guess. However, the company is likely to unveil more data during CES in Las Vegas.

LG Object TV, the television that is “hidden” behind a cloth

In parallel, LG has also announced a new high-end Smart TV with a 65-inch OLED screen and 4K resolution. What is special about this TV, yes, is its design. The one named LG Object TV has a fabric cover made by the Danish design company Kvadrat. This fabric, which is available in various colors and is interchangeable, hides the TV to make it another decorative element in the home. The user can also choose whether to “hide” the television completely or only partially. In the latter case, the interface will detect the position of the Smart TV to display relevant content on the screen, such as the time or the weather.

The LG Object TV also has a immersive sound system with 80W speakers and 4.2 channels. It has a support to be placed on the floor and support it to the wall at an angle of 5 degrees. LG also emphasizes that it is possible to place it flush with the wall for “maximum integration with the living space”.

At the moment, the price and availability of this LG designer TV is unknown. However, the company is likely to unveil more details at the annual technology conference in Las Vegas, which kicks off next January.