LG's first gaming laptop arrives with an 11th generation Intel processor

Although, in the field of laptops, LG is a brand best known for developing laptops focused on productivity, both at school and work, now, the South Korean company seeks to enter the field of laptops for gamers, with the announcement of what it calls its “first gaming laptop”, which includes some high-end specs.

It’s about the model UltraGear 17G90Q, which stands out for including a 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

It also comes with a 300Hz 1080p IPS screen, with a size of 17 inches, plus a 93 Wh battery, which should fight for both long gaming sessions and the demanding performance of content creation.

As for the ports, it has a USB 4 Gen 3×2 (Type C) with Thunderbolt 4, another USB-C 3.2 2×1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2×1, HDMI, microSD, 3.5 mm jack for headphones and RJ45. Other features include a fingerprint sensor with a power button and a 1080p webcam.

Has a aluminum housing with attractive gray / purple color combination and it’s pretty slim for a 17-inch gaming laptop, with a thickness of only 21.4 mm, while its weight is 2.6 kilograms.

LG has not yet revealed the price that this laptop will have focused on gamers, which will be available initially in the United States and South Korea, in early 2022. The company will give more information on this computer and other launches during its conference at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, which will be held on January 4.