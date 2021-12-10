“It almost killed me”

The text was welcomed as “a step forward” by Galop and other LGTB + associations, but its last clause is highly criticized, since according to Morris there can be no “informed consent” in conversion therapies.

Are “almost always take place within an unbalanced power dynamic, of father / son, religious / faithful leader“He explains.” People who ‘consent’ tend to be economically and emotionally dependent “and” a rejection can lead to social ostracism, “he stresses.

Ozanne confirms that she was pushed into it by her background and her upbringing. “As an evangelical Christian, she really thought that the person she was – a woman attracted to women – was sinful and unacceptable.“, recognize.

“I went through it voluntarily. I consented, but it almost killed me,” adds this convinced believer, still in shock years later, recalling her two stays in hospital in serious condition, before deciding to make her homosexuality public and “accept who she is” .

“That is why there must be no exit door” in the text, he insists.

This will be reworked in the light of the consultation, and will be discussed in Parliament in spring 2022.

“The ban is only the first step,” adds Ozanne. “Eradicating the phenomenon completely will require education,” he stresses.