LG announced that, Starting the third week of November, LG Smart TV owners in more than eighty countries will be able to enjoy Apple TV + for free, for the first three months.

This applies to all compatible LG Smart TVs, models 2016-2021, 8K and 4K. To enjoy this benefit, users must subscribe to Apple TV + before February 13, 2022.

The benefit can be activated simply by following the on-screen instructions on the LG Content Store or by clicking on the Apple TV + ad banner in the home menu of LG TVs.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Movies and Streaming Series to remember Maradona

Apple TV +, available on all LG Smart TVs, is a service of streaming paid, which offers a catalog made up of original series and films, including hit content, such as the world-famous comedy series, Ted lassostarring and produced by Jason Sudeikis; The Morning Show, a talk show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; and the epic saga Foundation, which marks the first screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic novel series.

New titles debuting this week include Dr. Brain, the first Korean original series based on the popular Korean webtoon Hongjacga, and Finch, a film starring Tom Hanks, as a follow-up to the worldwide Apple TV + hit, Greyhound.

To allow users to fully enjoy Apple TV + programming, LG TVs They are equipped with technologies that help improve the experience in image and sound. For instance, integrate Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos technologies, for a more vivid visual experience accompanied by immersive audio.

To add even more convenience to the viewing experience, on 2018 and later models, LG Magic Remote makes browsing and selecting content on Apple TV + more intuitive and easy.

On these models, users can point, click, and pan with the motion-sensitive controller or use voice commands with the built-in microphone to quickly find and start watching content on Apple’s streaming service.