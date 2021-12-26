This new laptop concept could mark the future, and is characterized by a series of customizable and multifunctional panels that you will love.

If you thought it was all made up when it comes to the laptop market, LG just stepped up by registering a laptop that wants to get the most out of the keyboard with a couple of touchpads on either side of it and some what another surprise that we want to explain to you.

The patent was discovered by Mysmartprice, and was registered in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on June 8, 2020, but published on December 24 of this year.

Obviously the first thing that catches the attention of this patent is that this keyboard is smaller than usual, and this is explained because on both sides of it there are two touch panels that can give us a multitude of new functions, especially designed for professionals in the edition.

These screens on both sides of the keyboard can multitask. As can be read in the patent it is commented that “This design is a laptop with functional touchpads on either side of the keyboard; It shows that the touch panels of the design have become a numeric keypad and a functional panel that can adjust the volume, screen brightness, etc …”.

These panels, which as mentioned are multifunctional, are the main attraction of this patent. In the pictures provided, the panel on the right could function as a touch panel or a numeric keypad; while the left panel could be used to perform various controls such as adjusting the brightness and volume.

As you can see, this design leaves a large section just above the keyboard, which could be used to include powerful speakers or some type of additional panel to use a stylus, in case we are graphic designers.

As is usual in these cases, it is simply a patent, so it is unlikely that we will see a laptop of these characteristics in the short term, but it would be an interesting idea for the future, and LG would already have it registered and that before. has surprised us with other devices.