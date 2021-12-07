LG Electronics is not far behind (now that it no longer makes smartphones), as it launched the new LG TONE Free FP9 wireless headphones for people who are always on the go.

The Tone Free FP9 have an in-ear fit, as well as advanced sound equalized by Meridian, and also come with a UVnano charging case to take care of the health of the users.

New Alexa Features – Now with Augmented Reality

Tone Free FP9, improved design and functionality

With consumer feedback in mind, LG redesigned the TONE Free model to make it more ergonomic, with an Arc Design design and a 4.4-millimeter earpiece.

The added design in the TONE Free makes them shorter, to be more balanced and perfect, as well as being able to adapt to many situations.

On the other hand, for athletes they have an IPX4 certification in both headphones, making the TONE Free an excellent option to be able to resist liquids or rainwater.

Photo: LG

Spatial processing and sound enhancement

Another novelty that the TONE Free FP9 adds is the level of spatial processing of the Meridian Audio headphones, which seeks to surround the user with a totally renewed sound.

Now you can listen to your music in “all directions”, as the TONE Free add 3D Sound Stage, which expands the limits of your music to give a more realistic and captivating audio.

The diaphragms of the FP9s are much larger and also improve their silicone edge, to be more flexible and with more movement, and thus, have more powerful bass without compromising the clarity of the sound.

Photo: LG

More microphones, more details

FP9 hearing aids implement three microphones in each earbud, to offer a better calling or recording experience, fully focusing on the user’s voice making it clearer.

These reduce the ambient noise that may be produced, adding a mode called “whisper”, which will enhance each microphone allowing greater privacy in each call.

You will only have to hold the right earbud and use it as a dedicated microphone, this will allow the FP9s to whisper (literally) and pick up only the sound of your voice.

Charging case that cleans everything

In order to ensure that users take care of their health, the TONE Free FP9 have UVnano technology, which automatically cleans the hearing aids while they are inside their case.

Each FP9 is kept clean, reducing the possibility of contracting inner ear infections, as its integrated UV-C LED eliminates 99.9% of the batteries in the headphones.

This cleaning process in the TONE Free FP9, takes only five minutes, either when charged with cable or wirelessly, they also add hypoallergenic medical grade gel avoiding irritation.

Price and availability

The TONE Free FP9 headphones are already available in the LG online store, for an estimated price of $ 3,499 pesos and have a promotion, which adds a cover for the charging case.