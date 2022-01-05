LG introduces new Smart TVs, but are they the same OLEDs as last year?

Last year, LG made the smallest OLED Smart TV with 48 inch , and this year they have again expanded sizes, both below and above. Now the smallest OLED has a size of 42 inches , while now there is a larger one with up 97 inches . In this way, the other sizes of 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches that were already selling.

LG’s OLED models from 2020 use terminations like CX or BX, while those from 2021 opted to use numbers, offering models like G1, C1 or B1. Now, those of 2022 use numbers again, and we have the series G2 and C2 as the most advanced, followed by B2 and A2 as the most affordable.

The technology used by the panels, however, is identical to that of the previous generation. The only big change to brightness level We find it through the Brightness Booster technology in the G2 series. It offers a higher level of brightness through better heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm. The rest of the models do not receive other improvements at a physical level.

The most advanced models equip the new α9 Gen 5 processor, including series OLED Z2, OLED G2, OLED C2, QNED Mini LED QNED99 and QNED Mini LED QNED95. This processor has a better rescaled of content, and offers a better feeling of three-dimensionality by separating the content in the foreground from the content in the background. In addition, it improves sound processing, and offers 7.1.2 virtual sound.

The OLED evo panels will be limited to sizes of 55 inches and above, while the 48 and 42 of the C2 range will use old OLEDs. In addition to OLEDs, LG has also announced new QNED models. These televisions use NanoCell technology with Quantum Dot, equivalent to Samsung’s QLEDs, and also feature 100% reproduction of the DCI-P3 color volume.

Software enhancements

At the software level, LG has announced webOS 22, with a new interface that allows users a greater degree of customization thanks to the use of profiles. With each profile, users will be able to access recommendations based on their history, and receive real-time alerts on new content related to their preferences. To log in we can do it from the TV, as well as with the mobile with NFC Magic Tap.

In addition, we can send content from one LG TV to another by Room to Room Share, which allows us to see content that we have in an external deco connected to the TV in another that we have at home via Ethernet or WiFi. There is also a way to play content when we are not using TV, such as music or art.

LG has added support for Matter in its new models this year, the standard for wireless connectivity with IoT devices. Thanks to this, the TV will act as a Smart Hub to control all devices.

For games, this year we also found a menu called Game Optimizer, which allows you to activate specific functions for gaming, including brightness adjustment when the ambient light is off. We can also activate VRR, sport mode, shooter mode, etc.

The new models will be on sale at spring of this year. We will have to wait for that launch to know the prices.