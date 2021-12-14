CES 2022 has not yet arrived and LG is already presenting some of its next novelties, such as the StanbyME television.

In a few weeks, CES 2022 will be held and that means that the large manufacturers of appliances will present a multitude of novelties, some of them ready to be sold and others that will still be simple plans. In LG they have not wanted to wait for that event in order to show a new television.

LG has shown the first images of the television that they have baptized as StanbyME. The novelty changes the perspective that is currently handled with these teams when sold with a stand and deploy batteries so you don’t have to plug it in at all times.

Instead of betting on robots that follow you with a screen, with StanbyME it will be the user who will move the television wherever they want. Thanks to your height adjustable base you can see what you want anywhere.

StanbyME has a very clean design, as you can see in the image, and white dominates every detail. As reported in The Verge, the screen is 27 inches and it is not yet known if it will be LCD or OLED.

Among the most positive aspects are that the screen will be touch and will have different ports and connectivity to use the applications of the most popular streaming platforms and, for example, YouTube.

Regarding the battery it seems that this will not be excessive. Will offer up to three hours in duration, which will allow you to watch series and movies … as long as they are not too long, as can happen with the Irish, that it would be impossible to enjoy it in its entirety without recharging the equipment.

At the moment no more details about this model have been transferred, but with what is known, it seems more or less clear what its advantages and part of its limitations will be, although it would also be good to know the weight it will have, a key aspect to move the television.

Besides this, LG has also announced Objet, a model that is neither mounted nor anchored, but rather its 65 inches are supported against the wall. With a OLED Evo panel and the approach that adapts to different types of life and spaces, this great model also promises to surprise us.

In LG they have not informed about the price that StanbyME and Objet will have, most likely, all the details will be known in the next few weeks.