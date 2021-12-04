Recipient of the CES 2021 Innovation Award, The LG Eclair Sound Bar promises to deliver an immersive audio experience, with powerful sound, in a sleek and compact design..

Despite its small size (296 x 59.9 x 12.6 mm), LG Eclair offers powerful performance, thanks to its Dolby Atmos and DTS: X support, as well as with the integration of a low vibration subwoofer.

Available in black and white colors, the soundbar integrates a 3.1.2-channel system with a wireless subwoofer, which uses Meridian Audio tuning and technology to deliver detailed sounds.

Meridian’s Horizon technology mixes two-channel stereo content into multi-channel audio, to deliver a wider soundstage for an immersive listening experience, with tonal balance that remains authentic to the original recording.

In addition, LG Eclair offers an enhanced viewing experience, thanks to the 4K streaming support, allowing users to enjoy 4K and HDR content, including Dolby Vision, on their favorite streaming services.

Also, the adaptive LG AI Sound Pro analyzes the content that is playing and automatically applies the best sound settings, based on genre that the user is enjoying, be it news, music or cinema.

LG Eclair too enables lossless transmission of 5.1ch and 7.1ch surround audio, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, on compatible televisions. LG 2021 TV owners will also benefit from authentic and clear sound, with TV Sound Mode Share, which expands the nuances of the content source.

Beyond sound performance, LG designed the Eclair not only to enhance the home viewing experience, but also to reduce its impact on the environment. This effort has resulted in LG Eclair is recognized as an ecological product by SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland.

The sound bar LG Eclair is now available in Mexico, in department stores and in the LG.com online store, with an approximate price of 11,499 pesos.