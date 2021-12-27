Smarter shopping

LG Display says that its Shopping Managing Showcase is intended for “luxurious” department stores, since it is possible to display products such as watches or jewelry safely on the shelves, which in addition to giving a futuristic touch can have the product displayed more safe.

LG Display also showed its Show Window, another retailer-focused model consisting of four 55 ”transparent OLED screens that could be used to reproduce products in shop windows; Instead of window decals, stores could add digital text, which can be easily changed at any time, something that could temporarily appeal to companies.

The company told the tech outlet that the versions are already on display at the new Musinsa fashion store in Seoul, as well as in art displays at The Smithsonian and 180 The Strand in London, inside some subway car windows in China and Japan, and at a Bulgari fashion show.

The company also showed its Smart Window, another transparent OLED screen that can be used for video calls or presentations in the office, however, it did not provide any image of that screen.

LG Display revealed its first flexible and transparent screen in 2014, and more recently, it showed a transparent TV screen mounted at the foot of a bed.