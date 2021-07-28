The sanctions against Movimiento Ciudadano and PVEM by the electoral authority opens an interesting debate on the limits to freedom of expression in the field of social networks, as well as the impact of influencers in the fairness of the electoral contest. In reality, it is a subject with more questions than answers, unfinished, and that shows the challenges for a legal framework that is not advancing at the same rate as the expansion of technology and social networks.

In the electoral arena, this discussion has attracted attention in an unusual way, precisely because the names involved correspond to famous men and women with resonance for their millions of followers.

The case of Movimiento Ciudadano strongly exemplifies the challenges for electoral regulation and, in particular, oversight, when we talk about cyberspace. The majority decision of the INE was to sanction the governor-elect of Nuevo León and his party for receiving contributions in kind from Mariana Rodríguez, wife and recognized influencer.

The final decision will surely fall into the hands of the Electoral Tribunal who will have the opportunity to shed more light on this debate. Let us remember that in August 2018 this authority resolved a similar case. At that time, he considered that the fact that Mariana Rodríguez was a influencer it was not enough for their publications to be electorally quantified, as it had not been proven that there was a payment involved. We will see if the Court upholds this criterion and decides in the light of the jurisprudence on freedom of expression, or if it weighs more, the fairness in the contest. In any case, his decision will set an important precedent for those who intend to emulate the successful Samuel-Mariana formula in the future.

But political propaganda and social media are just one example of a broader problem that cuts across various topics, from the security of data shared over the network to the infodemic. In the United States, for example, although for a decade it has sought to establish guidelines on how sponsored content should be disclosed online, in the middle of 2018 the founder of Facebook, Zuckerberg, was called to appear before Congress for the Cambridge Analytica scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign. This was followed by the fact that, in the recent 2020 election in the same country, the Twitter company decided to permanently block the account of then-President Trump, which could be understood as “abuses” of freedom of expression.

In our country, as in most of the world, there is no specific regulation for the activity of influencers. What there is is a regulatory framework to regulate advertising in traditional media and a Code of Ethics for electronic commerce, recently drawn up by PROFECO, which establishes that any paid advertising must be identifiable to consumers.

Faced with an expanding market such as social networks, the possibilities of monitoring it effectively with the current legal framework have been frankly limited. The truth is that the right of Mexicans to receive transparent and truthful advertising has not been guaranteed even in the traditional media. Various initiatives have been presented in Congress that seek to regulate some parts of the phenomenon of social networks, such as cybersecurity or the dissemination of false news, not without controversy as the proposal disclosed by Senator Ricardo Monreal in February of this year showed. The #LeyInfluencerYA initiative has recently been promoted by some civil society organizations, which could find fertile ground in light of this debate on electoral matters.

