The Lexus LFA is an icon of the Japanese automotive industry and what the Lexus brand is capable of. A model that, according to some information that has seen the light, can come back to life. A resurrection thanks to plug-in hybrid technology. The new generation of the LFA will be in a position to storm the market in 2025.

Lexus can boast of having given life to one of the most popular jewels on wheels in the Japanese automotive industry in recent history. The Lexus LFA It is an icon, a legend and even a symbol of what the Japanese manufacturer is capable of doing in the field of sportsmanship. A model that has generated a huge amount of headlines and that, from time to time, makes the news again due to the appearance of new (or practically new) copies for sale.

It has been about a decade since production of the LFA was ended. However, and since its commercialization was officially stopped, there has been speculation about the possibility that this model will come back to life. But what is the truth in it? Is the development of a new generation viable? From the distant and exotic Japan comes some new and very interesting information that points to the return of the LFA.

Will there be a new generation of the Lexus LFA? Information about it comes from Japan

The new generation of the Lexus LFA will be a reality



A specialized Japanese medium has had access to highly relevant information. And it is that it points directly to the resurrection of the iconic Lexus supercar. As we have previously indicated, it has been approximately 10 years since its production was put to an end. In this new stage in which the premium brand enters, a new generation of the LFA has a place.

According to this report, Lexus has set 2025 as the year in which the new generation of the LFA will be born. A project that, despite being in a very initial state, has already started. The Japanese manufacturer has put in place all the machinery to bring this acclaimed model back to life. A return that will be possible thanks to electrification. And, we must bear in mind the roadmap that the company has established to be a benchmark in electric mobility at a global level.

Lexus has targeted the plug-in hybrid technology (PHEV)

as the ideal solution for the new generation LFA. A propulsion system that will combine a V8 gasoline engine with an electric one to reach a total power of approximately 950 hp.

The Lexus LFA has become an icon of the Japanese automotive industry

Emission standards require hybridization



Taking into account the strict emission regulations that are being imposed in a market as relevant as Europe, it is logical that if Lexus wants to create a model with a global approach that can be sold in the Old Continent, it has no choice but to opt for hybridization.

The electrified propulsion system will be combined with a body in which carbon fiber will be one of the main materials. And it is that Lexus engineers must maintain a contained weight. Reaching a balance point between performance and efficiency is another challenge that must be overcome.