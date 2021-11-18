Lexus LC 2022, the renewed range lands in Spain with important news

The 2022 Lexus LC range is now available in Spain. The exclusive Lexus model renews its offer with interesting news. Available in Coupé and Cabrio formats, the new Lexus LC 2022 features dynamic enhancements and a new special Bespoke finish.

About a month and a half ago we echoed the coming-out of the new Lexus LC 2022. In the distant and exotic Japan the very interesting Lexus model premiered numerous novelties to face the remainder of the year and part of the next. Now, the renewed range lands in this part of the world. The new one 2022 range of the LC is already on sale in Spain.

The news affects the two body variants that make up the offer. The new Lexus LC Coupé and the new Lexus LC Cabrio boast dynamic improvements and, equally relevant, the entry into the scene of a new special trim level specifically designed for the convertible model. Let’s go into detail and review the main keys.

The new 2022 range of the Lexus LC is already on sale in Spain

The dynamic improvements of the Lexus LC 2022



In order to offer a superior driving experience, Lexus has taken some adjustments that allow to improve the dynamic behavior. The LC and LC Cabrio 2022 models they boast of very relevant news. On the LC, the configuration of the front and rear suspension has been adjusted to enhance road contact feel, linear response and steering efficiency.

Lexus notes that these suspension changes translate into more precise handling as well as a closer connection between the vehicle and the driver. In addition, the Japanese manufacturer has carried out other actions in the driving modes of both models. The Normal mode now offers more refined ride comfort for everyday driving enjoyment. For his part, S + mode provides superior performance as rolling and rolling motions have been suppressed.

In the specific case of the new LC Coupé 2022 equipped with Lexus Dynamic Handling (Lexus Dynamic Handling System), this function is key to having an excellent response and, above all, greater precision at the wheel. To improve the level of security, a new shift lock mechanism. Prevents accidentally changing from N to D or R.

The new Lexus LC Cabrio 2022 debuts the special Bespoke finish

Last but not least, the seats now have a new structure

in the cushion and backrest area. This new design, according to Lexus, contributes significantly to greater comfort.

The Lexus LC Cabrio debuts the Bespoke trim level

Leaving aside the model with a fixed roof and putting the spotlight on the convertible variant, we will find a very interesting novelty. The LC 500 Convertible incorporates the new Bespoke trim level. A finish that adds a whole series of design elements to differentiate itself from the rest of the versions in the range.

Lexus LC 2022 prices in Spain

Version PVP LC 500h Luxury € 128,000 LC 500h Sport + € 140,000 LC Cabrio Luxury € 156,500 LC Cabrio Bespoke € 159,000

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The new Lexus LC Cabrio Bespoke it has black accents on the grille and around the front and rear headlights. In addition, it is fitted with 21-inch forged wheels. If we have the opportunity to enter its cabin, we will be surrounded by a luxurious environment in which the white marine color is the protagonist. A shade that is combined with marine blue. The front seats are upholstered in white perforated semi-aniline leather.