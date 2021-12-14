Lexus will carry out an ambitious electric offensive. Looking ahead to 2030, the popular premium brand will introduce a whole series of new electric cars. These include a model that will position itself as a spiritual successor to the iconic Lexus LFA. All with the backing of Toyota.

Toyota, the colossus of the Japanese automotive industry, has officially unveiled its strategic plan to become a benchmark and world leader in all-electric mobility. From the hand of Akio Toyoda himself, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, the keys to the roadmap that will be put into operation have been unveiled. A roadmap that includes the launch of 30 new electric cars by 2030.

Lexus will play a leading role in the electrical offensive that will take place. And it is that, the iconic and popular premium brand is not alien to the new times that are lived in the main automotive markets. Times marked by electrification and sustainable mobility. After making an unapologetic bet on hybrid technology (HEV), Lexus has started a new chapter in its history by entering the battery electric car market.

SUVs will be important in Lexus’ electric offensive

Lexus’ new electric cars heading into 2030



The launch of the Lexus UX 300e is just a glimpse of what the Japanese premium firm has on its hands. On the agenda is the launch of a wide variety of 100% electric models. Akio Toyoda has provided some of the keys to the roadmap that has been established for Lexus for the years to come.

Four concept models have been shown that lay the groundwork for future releases. The Lexus RZ will be one of them. SUVs will be the protagonists but there will also be room for sedans and even sports cars. The top leader of the Japanese manufacturer stressed that the electric propulsion system allows you to enjoy great acceleration, being able to complete 0 to 100 km / h in 2 seconds. In addition, the battery technology will offer autonomies of more than 700 kilometers.

Last but not least, it has been confirmed that Lexus will develop a new battery-electric sports car that will position itself as the spiritual successor to the iconic Lexus LFA.

Lexus will be a 100% electric brand in 2035



The ultimate goal of all these releases is nothing more and nothing less than make Lexus a 100% electric brand. By 2030 the brand should have a full line of battery electric vehicles in all segments. In addition, in that year the fully electric models must represent 100% of its sales in Europe (excluding Russia), North America and China, reaching one million units worldwide.

It will be a few years later, in 2035, when Lexus completes its full electrification process. By then, 100% of your global sales must come from electric cars. These new launches will be decisive in reaching such ambitious goals.