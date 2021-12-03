Lexus’ first new all-electric model is about to be unveiled. The Japanese luxury brand has just released the first previews of a crossover that has been dubbed the Lexus RZ BEV. Developed on the new dedicated e-TGNA platform, it will debut in the first half of 2022.

Lexus will also have its own battery-powered electric model, the fruit of the dedicated platform especially for electric models. The third development after the recent Toyota bZ4X and the Subaru Solterra. The luxury subsidiary of the Japanese giant has just presented three previews of the design of this future model, whose world debut is scheduled for the first half of 2022.

More than a year ago, the Japanese brand officially registered the Lexus RZ 450e trade name, referring not only to a new zero-emission model, but more specifically to the specific mechanical version. First of all, the second vowel is the usual one in Lexus to identify the electric versions of the brand, as the h does with hybrids. A trade name that was registered in Europe, the United States, and Australia, which indicates that it is a world production model. Now, it has been simplified in the new Lexus RZ, indicating a completely new range.

The new Lexus RZ is an electric crossover based on the LF-Z Electrified



The teasers are more than revealing, especially that of the silhouette that already reveals that the Japanese brand presents a crossover format, rather than an SUV. The preview reveals a very sporty image in the side view, highlighting a silhouette with an arched roof line, ascending very gently from the windshield pillars to the hatchback rear. At the end of the roof is a spoiler that extends the length, concealing the steeper drop in the rear volume.

The sloping gate ends in an unprecedented spoiler exposing a profile with the letters of the brand name, instead of the emblem, and with a thin bar of light that extends across the width biting the fins for the light clusters. A very avant-garde design as used by Lexus, and that is also reflected in the profile of the front overhang, with slim headlights that present a modern style like in the new Lexus NX. A style that, as a whole, we already saw last spring aboard the Lexus LF-Z Electrified, so it points to the materialization of production of this conceptual advance.

Po now, the details of this new Lexus RZ are scarce. The firm has been more than sparing in words, keeping absolute secrecy about its characteristics. Although it will be offered with different power levels, the conceptual advance has already advanced a configuration typical of a high-performance model. The LF-Z Electrified featured two electric motors with a power output of 400 kW (544 hp) and a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a maximum autonomy of 600 kilometers. All a declaration of intentions about to come true.