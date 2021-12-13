This app is an excellent resource and all family doctors should have this available on their phone. This app focuses on medications and is a great way to determine common medications. As well as dosages and side effects before writing the scripts.

Family Doctors: New users can download the app and try it out for a 30-day free trial period

Fortunately, drug reps have to go home sometime during the day. And this app is a great filler to keep you going until your next visit.

Once activated, a user can browse through a large variety of different drug categories.

Such as Drug Calculators, Common Drug Allergy and Idiosyncratic Reactions, Pediatrics and countless more.

Another beneficial feature is that a list of potential drug interactions can be easily summoned.

Most useful for a new intern or any doctor starting a new facility. Is that this application has a list of possible acronyms or brand names that can be used to identify unknown medication. This will speed up the transition to the new environment. Plus, you’ll shift your focus back to patient care instead of looking for drug headaches.

Unique features that other drug information apps don’t have. Such as a pharmacogenomics database, intravenous compatibility data, drug shortage information. Patient education users can easily email or print from their devices. And the ability to reorder databases and monograph fields to customize the display. Content stored directly on the device – Doctors can answer questions quickly. Even if there is a weak mobile signal or there is no internet connection. Availability for the most popular tablets and smartphones, including iPad ™, iPhone ™ and Android devices.

CLINICAL MODULES:

Interaction analysis of drugs, herbs, drug allergies and

duplicate therapies. Identification of drugs in various dosage forms Comprehensive medical calculations Facts & Comparisons® n Trissel’s ™ 2 Clinical Data Comparison Table

Pharmaceutics Database of Lawrence A. Trissel Patient Education Module: Printable patient brochures that provide information on medications, diseases, natural products, conditions, and procedures for your patients. Evaluation, diagnosis, and treatments for drug poisoning or overdose

Medication plans Indices Other clinical links

OPTIONAL RESOURCES ADDED:

The Martindale 5-Minute Clinical Consultation: The Complete Drug Reference ™ Medication plans FORMULINK and the form monograph service n VisualDx® (Logical Images).

