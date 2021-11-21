Formula One F1 – Qatar Grand Prix – Losail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar – November 21, 2021 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in action REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), seven times world champion of Formula 1, gave the first blow in the debutant Qatar Grand Prix and he started first this Sunday and commands the race that is held at the Losail Autodrome. His greatest rival for the title, Max verstappen (Red Bull), which exceeds it by 14 points; was sanctioned with five places for the starting grid for not respecting the double yellow flag in qualifying on Saturday. The Dutchman who was going to start second, did so from seventh place.

Verstappen was penalized in qualifying when Alpha Tauri from Pierre Gasly He stopped and the sports commissioners applied double yellow flags so that the pilots slow down, but the Dutchman did not comply with it. Max and Red Bull wielded before the stewards that normally used yellow warning light panels were not flashing at that point on the runway at the time of the Gasly incident. The pilot did not receive any communication and therefore did not see the signal on his steering wheel. Despite this, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) sanctioned the championship leader.

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) he was also penalized, but with two places as the Finn missed a single yellow flag. With these news Verstappen part seventh and Bottas makes it sixth. The controversy of the sanctions was not the decision of the sports commissioners but why it took almost 24 hours to define the issue.

Already in the race, Hamilton made a neat start and took the lead. While Verstappen placed fourth before completing the first round. Then surpassed Gasly and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and he was third, so on the fifth lap the championship leader was already second.

Hamilton’s stops were so fast that in both he went out on track keeping the first position (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed / Pool)

Without fighting for the lead in the first 15 laps, Lando Norris (McLaren) and Sergio Checo Pérez (Red Bull) they advanced in the peloton and stole the cameras to place fourth and fifth, respectively. While Bottas, lost three places, and could barely be ninth at that point in the race.

On lap 18 Verstappen made his first stoppage and put on hard tires. On the following lap, Hamilton did the same and due to the eight seconds that he took Verstappen out on the track, when he came out of the pits he was able to keep the first position.

In the middle of the race the difference between Hamilton and Verstappen was 7.6 seconds and the Englishman controlled the actions. In a competition without a fight for the lead, Checo Pérez and Alonso provided an entertaining fight for fourth place. The Spanish wanted to overcome the Mexican, but did not succeed.

In round 34 Bottas broke his left front rubber as Mercedes bet on a single stop and the strategy did not work out. The Finn started to change tires and it was a long stop since he also had to change the nose, whose left wing was damaged. Valtteri started with the medium rubber compound and replaced it with the hard one.

Hamilton’s pace was forceful and Red Bull understood that Verstappen was not going to be able to catch up and they called him to make his second stop that he fulfilled in round 42 and they put medium tires on him. On the next lap Lewis made his second stop and they also put the same rubber compound on him.

TV: ESPN / STAR +

WORLD DRIVER CHAMPIONSHIP (TOP 5)

1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 332, 5 points

2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 318.5 points

3 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 203 points

4 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 178 points

5 Lando Norris (McLaren) 151 points

WORLD BUILDERS CHAMPIONSHIP (TOP 5)

1- Mercedes 521.5 Points

2- Red Bull 510.5 Points

3- Ferrari 287.5 Points

4- McLaren 256 Points

5- Alpine 112 Points

