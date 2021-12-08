Hamilton is waiting for his last appointment of the year at the Abu Dhabi circuit. Although for the British driver that is not his only interest, there is something beyond Formula 1, such as expanding his collection of luxury cars, in addition to other projects, such as the one he shares with Brad Pitt: in the cinema.

The pilot and the actor are jealous of excellence in their fields, and that is why they have come together in a common project, a film whose name is still unknown, but which promises to be one of the great titles of 2022. This film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and sponsored by the seven-time Formula 1 champion.

Which is great news for lovers of cinema and speed, since the versions suggest that they will have the best of both universes for a film that large United States studios are fighting for, he reported. The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hamilton-Pitt production dispute

A hand-to-hand battle broke out in Hollywood to keep the rights to the film, among which there are production companies as large as: Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, and the great audiovisuals of Netflix, Amazon, Apple, in addition to Disney, announced The Hollywood Reporter.

The fight for the title is not for less, since the productions that involve cars turn out to be of great success of the American industry, and the appearance of Disney in the bid is noteworthy, underlining the provocativeness of the premise.

This film represents a new attempt by Brad Pitt in a project related to car racing, after “Go Like Hell”, which together with Tom Cruise, the result was not what they expected.