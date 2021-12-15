

12/14/2021



The classification of the Golden Boot 2021-22 updated. To this day, the Norwegian forward from Molde, Ohi Omoijuanfo, is the co-leader of the Golden Boot with 39 points (26 goals), the same as Thomas Lehne Olsen, from the Norwegian Lillestrom SK.

Those who have already entered the ‘top 10’ of the 2021-22 Golden Boot ranking are Robert Lewandowski, Dusan Vlahovic, Mohamed Salah, Patrik Schick, Ciro Immobile and Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid forward scored the goal that opened the scoring in the derby against Atlético de Madrid and already has 26 points with his 13 goals.

GOLDEN BOOT CLASSIFICATION 2021-22

Ohi Omoijuanfo (Molde): 39 points (26 goals) * Thomas Lehne Olsen (Lillestrom SK): 39 points (26 goals) * Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 36 points (18 goals) Veton Berisha (Viking Stavanger): 33 points (22 goals) * Dusan VLAHOVIC (Fiorentina): 30 points (15 goals) Mohamed SALAH (Liverpool): 28 points (14 goals) Patrik SCHICK (Leverkusen): 28 points (14 goals) Mikel Dahl (HB Tórshavn): 27 points (27 goals) * Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade) 27 points (18 goals) * Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 26 points (13 goals) Ciro IMMOBILE (Lazio): 26 points (13 goals) Henri Anier (Paide Linnameeskond): 26 points (26 goals) * Zakaria Beglarishvili (FCI Levadia): 24 points (24 goals) * Erling HAALAND (Borussia Dortmund): 22 points (11 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue1) are valued with two points. The goals scored in the leagues between the sixth and the twenty-first are worth one and a half points.

The Golden Boot 2021/2022 It is an award awarded annually by the sports media that are part of the European Sports Media and has been delivered uninterruptedly since 1968.