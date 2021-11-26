The jeans they are and will be a fundamental part of our wardrobe: they are comfortable, they feel good and they open up a wide spectrum of possibilities in terms of mounting looks it means. Since we can wear them with sneakers or heels, with jackets or sweatshirts … They are a good canvas on which to create our outfit.

And as we always say, one of the quintessential denim brands is Levi’s. Those who have already started their Black Friday, applying a 30% off in a selection of garments. There are t-shirts or sweatshirts but we have focused exclusively on jeans and this is ours wishlist:





First of all we have these super high jeans, with a marked 90s influence and a different tapered cut. A loose design designed to be worn loosely (although tight in the leg area). 135 euros 94.50 euros.

Tapered Loose Fit Jeans





Another somewhat vintage version are these Balloon Leg, jeans inspired by the 80s with a high rise and hyper pronounced side curve to further flatter. 120 euros 60 euros.





Completely different from the rest we have these jeans, with a traditional front with the characteristic high waist of Ribcage and straight leg. But with a rainbow embroidered on the back: jeans with a lot of personality. 140 euros 98 euros.





If we are looking for something basic that we can carry with everything there is nothing better than some black jeans. And in our infinite love for baggy pants we have signed this model with a loose fit and super high rise. 135 euros 94.50 euros.

High-waisted loose-fit jeans





We liked these khaki jeans for their design and shape, with the pleat detail on the front that makes it really special. Ideal for looks something more classic. 110 euros 55 euros.

Baggy pleated jeans





And finally we have this Ribcage model with a super high rise and a court bootcut to show off our ankle boots and boots this winter. Also available in brown. 120 euros 60 euros.





