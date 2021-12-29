Leviatán Esports showed the first details of the building that will be inaugurated in 2022

Through its social networks, Leviatán Esports showed the first details of the 5-story building that will open in 2022. Find out all the details In this note!

Without a doubt Leviathan Esports It was a complete revelation in 2021, not only because of the sports results and the great rosters it forged, but also because of its infrastructure, with which it was able to give its players the best space to perform. It did not reach them with a gaming office and two gaming house. The Sea Dragon will bet big and inaugurate a 5-story building in which competitors and staff can work, train and even sleep.

“We are always looking to expand more, because as we are in many games we are falling short in infrastructure. We believe that for teams to reach their full potential we need them to work together, united and coexist so that they reach the elite. To achieve this we need more infrastructure and offices for the staff, which today is very large.”, He expressed Fernando Diez, CEO of the organization a Cultura Geek.

Faced with the need for a new establishment, Leviathan opted for a 5-story building, in which there will be: Offices for the staff, training rooms, a micro-stadium to carry out showmatchs and compete, dormitories to accommodate between 20 and 30 boys, and a large commercial space in which it will be possible to get the official products of the team and all its sponsors, such as Aftech Y Razer.

The building is in full development, and the first details of it were shown through social networks. This is undoubtedly one of the organization’s most ambitious projects and one of the team’s maximum investments. This is the first time that an Argentine esports group will build such a large establishment to enhance its growth and to strengthen its professionalism.

