Leviatán Esports presented the rebrand of its logo with a short on its social networks. Know all the details In this note!

Few weeks ago, Leviathan Esports He celebrated his first anniversary of life, and this December 8, he presented his rebrand in a surprising way. With a production that has references to the film The fight Club and through their social networks, the Marine dragon showed his new face, aesthetics and clothing.

With Fernando Diez (CEO of the organization) always as the protagonist, the video deals with an analogy with the film “The fight Club”, But this time, the owner of Leviatán tries to renew the image and aesthetics of the team. After playing 1v1 duels in video games with various members of Leviathan, F10 shows the new logo.

Once the short is finished, the rebranding of the logo and the new graphic style that will be adopted by the Marine dragon ahead of the challenges of 2022. In addition, the new shirt and apparel design is shown. On the other hand, the new clothing line was exhibited lifestyle from Leviathan, However, be patient, because it is not yet in the official team store as of the date of publication of this note.

With only one year of history, Leviathan Esports champion was crowned in major tournaments of the scene, such as the Master Flow League from League of Legends, reached the final of Latin America of the Wild Lolcito on Wild rift, and the Pro League from CS: GO what organizes Game Season. It is established in Federal capital with a Gaming Office and two Gaming House, in which the various rosters can compete at the highest level. He is also accompanied by very important brands of the scene such as Flow and Razer.

Share it with whoever you want