Leviatán Esports announced Razer as a new sponsor and the opening of its online clothing store

In a week full of great results, Leviathan Esports made two extremely important announcements. As of last week, the Marine dragon It will be the only Argentine team that will have the peripheral brand as a sponsor Razer. As if this were not enough, they also enabled their online product store in which you can purchase the official clothing of the organization and even a set of matte plotted with the logo of the squad.

Both in the social networks of the organization and in those of Fernando Diez, CEO of the group, they anticipated the announcement of something very big. Hours later, expectations were met and through a video, where he is seen Reversive play at CS: GO with peripherals Razer, Leviathan Esports confirmed his new sponsor.

THE THREE-HEADED SNAKE COMES TO LEVIATAN! 🐍@RazerLatino joins as a new sponsor, the brand made by gamers for gamers, comes to bring us the best peripherals for everyone. WELCOME! 😎 pic.twitter.com/NPi8wkM7W1 – Leviatán Esports (@LeviatanGG) November 10, 2021

This is a great leap for the team, since it is the first officially and it also became the only Argentine organization sponsored by Razer. With the arrival of the brand to the team, the Marine dragon celebrates it with a raffle where there will be four winners in total. In order to participate, users must: follow the official account of Leviathan Esports and Razer Latino, tag two friends and give them RT in the giveaway post. The prizes that will be delivered will be: two BlackShark V2 X Green headphones and two sets of green / pink keycaps.

🐍 DRAW WITH 4 WINNERS! 🐍@RazerLatino It came with everything, that’s why we are going to be raffling 2 BlackShark V2 X GREEN headphones and 2 PBT KEYCAPS GREEN / PINK, participate by meeting these requirements! ⬇️ -Will follow @LeviatanGG

-Will follow @RazerLatino

-Tag 2 friends

-RT 🍀 GL 🍀 pic.twitter.com/IHCcRvxkZK – Leviatán Esports (@LeviatanGG) November 11, 2021

On the other hand, Leviatán Esport announced something that fans have been demanding for a long time: its online store. The Marine dragon He communicated through his social networks the opening of his official store, where you can buy the latest team shirt, hoodie and a fully customized matte set with the organization’s logos. To obtain all the clothing and accessories of the squad you can enter here!.

The Sea Dragon is a highly professional esports team that grows day by day on the national scene. The announcement of Razer as a sponsor and the opening of its online store confirm the great moment that the squad is experiencing and contribute to its continuous development and growth.

Share it with whoever you want