Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas in the manga. This work created by Hajime Isayama takes us to take the place of Eren Jaeger and his journey to free his people from the titans. One of the most powerful warriors we know is Levi Ackerman, the captain of his division, so it’s no surprise to see him in epic crossovers with other series.

From cosplays to fan arts. Levi Ackerman is one of the most beloved characters in the entire Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) saga. In this case, we see how our powerful titan slayer transforms into a demon hunter to reach the world of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).

This fan art transforms our Levi Ackerman from Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) into other interesting sagas such as Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Naruto, My Hero Academia, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Bleach. This illustration of The_Shinigami_Artist it is surely just the beginning of a possible anime multiverse.

In this video, we can see his process to take Levi Ackerman from Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) to hunt demons alongside Tanjiro Kamado from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer). On his personal Instagram, he has uploaded other of his illustrations and fan arts that you are sure to love.

Who is Levi Ackerman?

Levi Ackerman (リ ヴ ァ イ ・ ア ッ カ ー マ ン), is known as Captain Levi in ​​Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan). He is the squad captain (兵士 長 “leader of the soldiers”) of the faction of our protagonist Eren Jaeger, the special operations of the Scouting Corps, and is known as “the strongest soldier of mankind”. His power is such that it is comparable to that of some titans.

Unlike other members of the Ackerman family like Mikasa, he is a person of short stature and slim but flexible physique. Fortunately, this works in his favor in Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), when using the Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment, allowing him to have more speed and agility. His hair is black, short and straight, keeping the temples and nape of the neck shaved (as are many male characters). Their eyes are small, fine, and bluish-gray in color. It is characterized by its permanent skeptical expression, which seems to be unalterable.

During the early seasons of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), he wears the standard military uniform, which on expeditions is underneath the green cape of the Scouting Corps. When forced to take rest due to his ankle injury, he was wearing a black suit and tie. He particularly wears a casual outfit consisting of a green shirt and blue jeans.

Spoiler Alert

During the final arc of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), he lost his right eye and three fingers on his left hand after receiving a point-blank blast from Zeke Jaeger with a Lightning Lance. Captain Levi Ackerman was tricked by the possessor of the beast titan. This confrontation left a scar that goes from the chin to the forehead on the right side of the face.

In the story’s epilogue, three years after the end of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), Levi wears a formal suit with leather shoes and uses a wheelchair due to being paralyzed after the fight with Eren.

What is Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)?

Here is a short summary of Hajime Isayama’s epic work. The story takes place in a fictional world where humanity is on the verge of extinction due to giant creatures called titans, so the survivors take shelter in three huge walls that prevent access to these monsters, being the wall María the most exposed to attack.

However, the family of Eren Jaeger, our main protagonist, ends up dead at the hands of these beings. For this, he decides to join the Army of the walls together with his childhood friends, in order to avenge the death of his mother, defend the walls and free humanity from the titans.

In Spain, Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll and in Funimation with Spanish dubbing.