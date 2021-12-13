Dec 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM CET

EFE

Levante does not plan to sign a central defender in the winter market despite the German’s injury Shkodran mustafi, who suffers a sprain to his right knee and will be out for about three months, although it is not yet decided when he will be operated on.

The Levante coach, Alessio Lisci, He ruled out that the club signs in that position because he fully trusts the other four centers he has: Rubén Vezo, Óscar Duarte, Rober Pier Y Sergio Postigo.

“We have maximum full confidence that they will perform and we have to make them perform well, we will see the market, but (the injury to Mustafi) nothing changes because I fully trust the players & rdquor ;, commented this Monday Alessio, who did leave the door open to strengthen himself in January, but in other positions.

The Italian coach also announced that “it is not decided yet & rdquor; the day of the operation Mustafi but he commented that it will be as soon as possible and regretted the loss of the German central.

“It is a very important loss because we know the level that & rdquor; has, he said about the center-back, who withdrew injured from last Saturday’s game against Espanyol in Cornellà and suffers a Grade III sprain in the external collateral ligament of the knee right.