

Dec 21, 2021 at 21:25 CET



The match between Levante UD Femenino and Rayo Vallecano, which was to be played this Wednesday, has been postponed after the announcement by the Madrid team of several positives for coronavirus in its squad.

Rayo Vallecano reported as soon as he learned about the positive effects on his squad of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which decided to postpone the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the First Iberdrola.

Given the increase in positives and the incidence of the new variant of COVID-19, Rayo Vallecano has also decided to suspend the training sessions of the different youth teams that are not in competition and that had been scheduled for this week before the Christmas break.