Dec 07, 2021 at 20:13 CET

EFE

The Levante UD board of directors announced on Tuesday the continuity of the Italian Alessio Lisci as coach of the first team.

Last Tuesday, November 30 Alessio assumed, on an interim basis, the position of coach of the first team and he already directed the Copa del Rey match against Hurricane Melilla and that of La Liga Santander against CA Osasuna.

The coach arrived at the Levantine entity in the 2011-2012 season from Roman Lazio and after passing through different teams of the Valencian club’s quarry in December 2020, he took over Atlético Levante.

Lisci is the third coach of the Levante course, who started the season with Paco López, dismissed and relieved on October 7 by Javi Pereira, who in turn was replaced by the young Italian coach just over a week ago.