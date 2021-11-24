Luckily there are more and more genres for all tastes and for all ages, the genre of musical games may not be to everyone’s liking, but they are ideal to get together with family or friends, subject to either the controls or the microphones and put on a little concert at home while the laughs are guaranteed.

Are you one of those who enjoy going to karaoke? Or one of those who are ashamed to sing in front of others, but have always wanted to do it? Well today we bring you the analysis of Let’s Sing 2022 a karaoke for our consoles. Perfect for both the oldest in the house and the little ones as it includes songs disney that will appeal to both age ranges equally.

It’s Showtime!

What will we have to do in this game? Simple, to sing and a lot. We will have a total of 35 songs some current and some older, each of them will come accompanied with its video clip corresponding and the lyrics of the song, we will have to follow the song and fine tune (very important) to get combos and higher scores.

Once we finish the song and according to our vocal skills we will get a disk or another, from the gold to the bronze record, and once we have completed a song it will be unlocked in the Jukebox mode, which is basically a music player for us to listen to our favorite songs over and over again.

We can play so much alone as accompanied and the game features different game modes with different challenges:

Mode Classic where you can sing your favorite songs alone or with friends. It can be played from one player to four players.

Mode Let´s Party In which they can play from one player to eight, in this mode we will join two teams and participate in different challenges, if we want to play against an opponent, but we do not have a companion we can fight against the AI.

Mode Legend It is intended for a single player. In this mode we will have to accept all the challenges of our adversaries and get the highest number of stars to be able to go unlocking different opponents .

Mode Feat here we can sing a duet with our partner and discover your compatibility on stage . In this mode, one to two players can play, if you do not have a companion, the AI ​​will sing its part.

Mode World Contest It is for a single player, where we will have to compete with opponents online and thus be able to climb the ranking.

Mode Mixtape in which we will have to sing the five fragments that create a mixtape. This mode is for one player or up to four.

Songs list

Rauw Alejandro All Of You

Aitana Nothing Goes Wrong

Antonio José I will be wrong

Wisin X Myke Towers My Girl

Nicky Jam x Anuel AA Whine Up

The Lion King I’ll Be The Lion King

Karol G Bichota

Lady Gaga Stupid Love

Rauw Alejandro & J Balvin De Cora

Rag’n’Bone Man Human

Funzo & Baby Loud Youth

Not So Locos Imagine Dragons Bad Liar

Backstreet Boys Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)

Calvin Harris feat. Rag’n’Bone Man Giant

Master KG feat. Nomcebo

Jerusalema Ava Max Kings & Queens

David Guetta & Sia Let’s Love

Joel Corry x MNEK Head & Heart

Billie Eilish everything i wanted

Ofenbach & Quarterhead feat. Norma Jean Martine Head Shoulders Knees & Toes

Wham! Last christmas

Zoe Wees Control

Amy Winehouse Back to Black

The Offspring Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)

Madcon feat. Ray Dalton Don’t Worry

David Bowie Ashes to Ashes

Jax Jones feat. RAYE You Don’t Know Me

Nathan Evans (220 KID x Billen Ted Remix) Wellerman (Sea Shanty)

Topic & A7S Breaking Me

Mulan I’m gonna make a whole man out of you

Camilo Vida De Rico

Rauw Alejandro X Camilo Tattoo Remix

Sebastián Yatra, Guaynaa Ideal Girl

Sebastián Yatra, Reik One Year

Farruko The Toxic

We can create up to four song lists, called mixtapes, which will be unlocked as we level up and within each of them you can add up to five songs. We can also observe our statistics and check how many discs we have in the “statistics” section.

The more we sing the more points we will get and therefore we will not only get records, also we will level up, this will serve to unlock different avatars. These avatars are four characters with different skins emulating different music groups, for example, we will have the skins rock stars or pop stars.

With microphone or mobile, you decide

Do you have a microphone? Nothing happens, you can also play by installing the Let´s Sing Microphone app available for both IPhone What Android which is compatible with all consoles and through enter a code we can connect to our game and thus begin to sing.

At first when I tried to download this app in the IPhone version I had problems because when I entered the code it kept giving me an error, I did not stop insisting until it was finally able to connect, this only happened to me the first time, then I have not had problems, although it is true that I have ever had turned off the mic in the middle of a song. To app could use some update for correct these errors.

Ideal for hanging out with friends

In conclusion, Let’s Sing 2022 it’s a game that has not innovated as for its previous versions, but being a game that is for what it is, to sing, you don’t need much more either, now the app You need a review to correct your mistakes.

As for the songs, it is already a matter of taste, if you like this type of music you are going to enjoy these songs, but instead if you do not like, for example, the reggaeton, you will only have a few songs available to your liking. Under my option I think current songs are missing that are very well known and others that have been included or are not so well known or are already very out of date, hopefully if they decide to add DLCs they will be able to introduce those songs that I miss. Add disney songs it is always good, since they are songs that almost everyone knows, although unfortunately there are only two songs.

If you seek a game to have fun with your friends and your family this Let´s Sing It can be a good option, although take a good look at the list of songs to see if they are to your liking since, if not, it will not be worth it.

Let’s Sing 2022 is now available for PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch you can get two editions, one Standard Edition where it only contains the game or the edition with the game and two microphones.