Let the music envelop you

Music in 360

One of them was the LG XBOOM 360This device has the peculiarity that it does not have a reverse and a front, being a cone the sound runs simultaneously in all directions, this omnidirectional resource is patented by LG itself.

Music always provokes a state of mind, so it has three lighting modes that you can modify and customize through the app of this gadget. It can go from party mode, until you can place it in a dim intensity, almost romanticTherefore, this resource is extremely versatile.

The clarity of the sound is impeccable you can raise the volume so high, but it never becomes loud or loses the fidelity of the song or audio you are playing, the bass has a neatness that you feel but do not make your collection of ceramic kittens vibrate . Distortions don’t exist on this LG XBOOM 360.

You can easily take this piece of engineering outdoors and its performance will not be diminished, the life of your battery with everything and the activated light exceeds 10 hours on, so you can calmly have your roast meat without having to connect it again. The only “but” that we could give it is its size, it can be somewhat large in comparison, with its 80 cm high and 30 in diameter, of other similar devices, although this can be overlooked for its versatility if you do not have problems with space.