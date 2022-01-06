Designed for collectors and Star Wars lovers, a classic piece that you cannot miss. The Boba Fett Support is one of those essential jewels in the life of every Geek, especially when we talk about Geeks who love video games.

Licensed by Disney, we are talking about a totally official and collectible product, perfect to hold the controller of your Xbox and any other console. The grip of the joysticks overlaid by Fett’s hands gives it a unique and undoubtedly fanatic style. You can take this fantastic piece for your checks for just 25 euros at Amazon.

Last updated on 2022-01-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Being compatible with both Xbox controllers and PlayStation controllers, the product is shown as an optimal gaming tool. It also has the ability to hold different mobile devices in all existing sizes. Weighing in at just 750 grams, it offers stability for those not looking to place controls on the ground or on a conventional support hook.

The piece offers a charging cable with a lightning, usb and mini usb connector. The cable is about 2 meters long, so you can give the area between the console and the stand some space. Boba Fett is one of the most iconic Star Wars characters so you can consider having this stand and you won’t regret it.

The Boba Fett stand isn’t just limited to mobile devices and controls, you can put whatever you want on it. This product is made of hardened plastic and rubber, hand painted. It is a piece that brings any gaming setup to life.

The Boba Fett stand isn’t tiny in size, it’s really eye-catching with good proportions. Among its dimensions we have 24 high by 12.5 wide and 14 long. The extra cable does not have a specific functionality in the product, but it comes as a gift for its buyers.

If you are thinking of a Star Wars piece to add to your geek collection and make your Setup gaming look much more, you have hit the nail on the head. Boba Fett support can be yours only for 25 euros, as an official Disney product that can be yours for a very low cost.

