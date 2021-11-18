Lessons from the final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

From the return of old enemies to the threat to the MCU. Discover the lessons that the final trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us

Finally, the final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was unveiled, where the role that the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse will play and the incorporation of the Sinister Five as important lessons of the advance was made clearer.

The new adventure of the wall-crawler in the MCU is weeks away from reaching the cinema and in this new trailer we have more elements that will deliver us one of the most ambitious films in the film history of the arachnid

Check out the lessons the final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us.

The tributes to Captain America do not stop

While Steve Rogers’ fate after the events of Avengers: Endgame is still not entirely clear, a nation continues to pay tribute to its fallen hero, and it wouldn’t be strange to see his successor in a cameo.

The city of New York gives public recognition to the legacy that represents the symbol of Captain America as a legend of the ideals of freedom that American society manages.

Spider-Man’s magic suit

It is not surprising that Spider-Man wears a new suit in this new adventure, and compared to the armor he wore in Avengers: Infinity War, or the stealth suit of Spider-Man: Far From Home, this new outfit of the friendly neighbor incorporates magical abilities.

In one of the important battles of the film, it is appreciated that in this suit a bracelet is activated (not like the rings of Shang Chi) which will allow it to resist the attacks of the rivals in turn.

Old ‘friends’ return

Another of the most anticipated returns to the Spider-Man franchise is that of actor JK Simmons, who after 17 years returns to play one of the most irritating characters in Spider-Man history, JJ Jameson.

Jameson continues as head of the Daily Bugle, which has evolved and in addition to being one of the most widely circulated newspapers in New York, it also became an information system at the service (hahaha) of New Yorkers

The Sinister Five?

As we had reported in a timely manner, in this movie Spider-Man would have problems not only dealing with the consequences of opening the door to the Multiverse, but also with the number of villains he will have to face.

Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and Lizard were finally killed like the threats on the horizon of the wall-crawler, who will arrive from other universes to settle accounts with Spidey.

The classic look of Electro

One of the details that came to light with the return of Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx) as Electro, the villain of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and who returns to settle accounts with the MCU’s wall-crawler.

On this occasion, based on electrical energy, Electro wears the classic appearance that we knew him in the comics.

Known scene … tragic ending?

One of the scenes that caught our attention in this preview is the fall of MJ (Zendaya) who falls from the structure of the Statue of Liberty, which leads us to think of a classic scene in the history of Spider-Man in comics and movies.

If your immediate response was the death of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man # 121, as well as the scene in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, they deserve a 10 for their visual acuity, although in this film we do not know if Peter can save to MJ. One of the difficult lessons from the Spider-Man: No Road Home trailer?

And where are Maguire and Garfield?

One of the expectations that were generated in the week is the likely presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the trailer next to Tom Holland, in what would be a triple appearance of Spider-Man on the scene.

This could become one of the best kept secrets in case the previous interpreters of the wall-crawler really are part of the closing of the Spider-Man saga in the MCU.

More threats?

One of the points that Doctor Strange highlights in the preview is that since Peter spoiled the spell that would help him, there are now visitors from all the universes.

With this warning, any danger from another universe would be present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and not only threats against Spider-Man, villains could also come emanating from the pages of X-Men and Fantastic Four. Madness in the Multiverse?

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

