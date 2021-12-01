“The general and core inflation expectations for the end of 2021 and 2022 increased compared to the October survey, although the median of the core inflation forecasts for the end of 2022 remained constant,” the Banxico survey highlighted.

Regarding the reference rate, the analysts maintain the forecasts that the year will close at 5.25%, that is to say, that in the next monetary policy decision, the Banxico Governing Board will raise the rate by 25 basis points.

By 2022 the rate is expected to close at 6%.