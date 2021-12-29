Leroy Merlin has reduced this thermal heater by more than 40% and it is our star purchase to avoid getting cold at all

Although it seems that this week, at least in much of the country, we are going to have better weather, the reality is that the cold is still here and bundling up is still essential. Also indoors, where we usually spend more time in winter.

For those who put the heating is not an option, either because of electricity prices or personal preferences, the heaters They are usually a safe bet: they heat up, they are programmable and can be placed exclusively in the space where we are going to be.

They are an investment for the future that, choosing well, can last us many years. And today we have found in Leroy Merlin this SUPRA ceramic heater cut almost half the price, for 220 euros 125.90 euros:





It is a medium-size model, measuring 30 x 16 x 16 cm, which thanks to its 2,000 watts of power can heat rooms up to 30 square meters, depending on the brand. Which makes it ideal for both bedrooms and living rooms or living rooms.





His control panel is very easy and intuitive, since it has a screen where it marks the temperature in a very visual way. As well as buttons to change the mode or program the heater.

Also has oscillation function, something really useful in order to heat the room evenly. And it has a timer with a range of medium and 24 hours, so we can put it when we go to sleep and it will turn off when we want. 220 euros 125.90 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decosfera | Smart thermostats to program the heating and find the house warm when you arrive (saving on the electricity bill)

In Decosfera | Fireplaces, heaters and outdoor heaters to continue enjoying the garden in winter